Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.06 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.21. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $142.27.

