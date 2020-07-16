Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.29

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.29, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centamin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 42.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.49.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

