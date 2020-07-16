IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Nomura reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

