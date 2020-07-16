IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 29,199 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 71.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,199 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $4,873,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,497,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $45.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

