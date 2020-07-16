Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.71

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.71 and last traded at C$25.47, with a volume of 12880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.27.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Seabridge Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter D. Williams sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.30, for a total value of C$182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$978,460. Also, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,183,250. Insiders sold 75,780 shares of company stock worth $1,708,607 in the last ninety days.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

