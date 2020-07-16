IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Public Storage by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.43.

PSA opened at $193.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.78. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.12.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.