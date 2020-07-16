IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,508 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

