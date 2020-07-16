Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $282.98

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $282.98 and last traded at $282.98, with a volume of 16866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Get Pool alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.41. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.