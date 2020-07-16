IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

