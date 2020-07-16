Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.30

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 43546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

