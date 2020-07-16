IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,384 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the software company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after buying an additional 33,086 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Splunk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Splunk by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,285 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.71.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $104,760.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,827 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,924.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,006,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,907,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,261 shares of company stock worth $16,136,689. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $199.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.18. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.63. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $213.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.