Boralex (TSE:BLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.78

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$32.78 and last traded at C$32.78, with a volume of 13496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.30.

BLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James set a C$34.00 price target on Boralex and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boralex from C$32.50 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.33.

Get Boralex alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.99.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is -222.22%.

About Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.