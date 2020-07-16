MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.75

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 122121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,828. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 200.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $209,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 47.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.