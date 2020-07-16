IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,298 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 15,946 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after buying an additional 110,717 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

