DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Sets New 12-Month High at $449.82

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $449.82 and last traded at $443.79, with a volume of 3747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $439.64.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DexCom from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.50, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $487,412.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,620.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,292 shares of company stock worth $24,100,164 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

