Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Synopsys by 45.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $77,863,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $2,687,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $258,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $195.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $204.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $5,493,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $19,807,188.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,755 shares of company stock worth $23,994,572 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.