IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,017 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $911,217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 337.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,991,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,451 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 187.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after acquiring an additional 678,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,681,000 after purchasing an additional 646,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.