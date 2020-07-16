MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.22

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 33438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.87.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,197,600.00. Also, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 365,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,935 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 17,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in MaxLinear by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

