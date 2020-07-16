Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $299.80

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $299.80 and last traded at $297.66, with a volume of 6787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.23.

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.47.

The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.25 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. On average, analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Wix.Com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wix.Com by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Wix.Com by 2.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Wix.Com by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Wix.Com by 294.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

