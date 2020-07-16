Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.22

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.22 and last traded at $141.33, with a volume of 15882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,538,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,362 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,818 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

