Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $268.30

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $268.30 and last traded at $268.05, with a volume of 831826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.97.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 247,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 102,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

