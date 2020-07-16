CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.65

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 30636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $823.40 million, a PE ratio of 751.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 29,199 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 29,199 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc
Seabridge Gold Hits New 1-Year High at $25.71
Seabridge Gold Hits New 1-Year High at $25.71
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc.
Pool Hits New 12-Month High at $282.98
Pool Hits New 12-Month High at $282.98


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report