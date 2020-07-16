CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.65

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 30636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $823.40 million, a PE ratio of 751.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

