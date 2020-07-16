IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 26.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,798 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $91.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

