Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.25

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.25 and last traded at $125.23, with a volume of 23081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.43.

Several brokerages have commented on POWI. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

In related news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $78,682.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,126.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total transaction of $2,132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,599 shares of company stock worth $7,921,659. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,114,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 468.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 284,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 234,522 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 219,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 654,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

