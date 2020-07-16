IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,021 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 17,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

