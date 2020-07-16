Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.53

Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 96888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.84 million, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $246,817.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $525,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,424 shares of company stock worth $4,875,868. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3,486.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,387,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,720,000 after acquiring an additional 569,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 322,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,706,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

