Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.53

Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 96888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.
ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.84 million, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.42.
In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $246,817.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $525,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,424 shares of company stock worth $4,875,868. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3,486.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,387,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,720,000 after acquiring an additional 569,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 322,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,706,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.
