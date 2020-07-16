New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.65

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 44450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYT. Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in New York Times by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 3.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R lifted its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 195,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

