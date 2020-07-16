New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.65

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 44450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYT. Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in New York Times by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 3.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R lifted its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 195,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

