Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.09

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.09 and last traded at $101.46, with a volume of 7488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.97.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $72,031,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at $39,436,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,256 shares of company stock worth $31,142,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

