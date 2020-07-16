Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.40

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 20017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.