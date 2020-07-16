IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.31 Million Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2,013.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 59.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Allstate by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average is $103.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

