Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,566,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.06.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

