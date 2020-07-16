IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,658 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

