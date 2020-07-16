Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Hits New 52-Week High at $199.00

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $199.00 and last traded at $198.65, with a volume of 27592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.47.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Nice during the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nice by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Nice by 13.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Nice by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nice during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

