IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,047 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.13.

SBAC stock opened at $291.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.30. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $323.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,646.17 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 26,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.70, for a total value of $8,328,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

