Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.64

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 394839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,272,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $258,339,000 after purchasing an additional 654,899 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $308,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,648,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $152,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 29,199 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 29,199 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc
Seabridge Gold Hits New 1-Year High at $25.71
Seabridge Gold Hits New 1-Year High at $25.71
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc.
IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc.
Pool Hits New 12-Month High at $282.98
Pool Hits New 12-Month High at $282.98


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report