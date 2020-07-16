Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.64

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 394839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,272,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $258,339,000 after purchasing an additional 654,899 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $308,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,648,237 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $152,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

