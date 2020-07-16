Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.19

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.19 and last traded at $68.19, with a volume of 997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.03.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. Research analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 86,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $4,142,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,133 shares in the company, valued at $36,463,525.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,469 shares of company stock worth $20,202,985 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $184,009,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Logitech International by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after buying an additional 2,513,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Logitech International by 650.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after buying an additional 1,564,850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Logitech International by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,340,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,451,000 after buying an additional 712,860 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after buying an additional 446,612 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

