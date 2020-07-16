IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,024 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 47.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 212.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 187,800 shares of company stock worth $23,361,558. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

