Whittier Trust Co. Sells 37,120 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

