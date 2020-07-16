New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $153.03

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $153.03 and last traded at $151.95, with a volume of 5334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.27.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 659,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,426,000 after purchasing an additional 285,868 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

