Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Position Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 61,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

WABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Westamerica Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.