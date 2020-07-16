KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $207.47

Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $207.47 and last traded at $207.13, with a volume of 6932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,032,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $26,460.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $136,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,932 shares of company stock worth $7,525,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,675,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,002,000 after purchasing an additional 422,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,836,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,410,000 after purchasing an additional 276,081 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,594,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,294,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in KLA by 117.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 810,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

