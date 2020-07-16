General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.75

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.75 and last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 37951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Get General Mills alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after buying an additional 14,283,883 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after buying an additional 2,017,953 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after buying an additional 1,617,203 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.