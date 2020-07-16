Whittier Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 970 Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Triton International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRTN opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. Triton International Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other Triton International news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $1,141,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 458,367 shares of company stock worth $14,762,689 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

