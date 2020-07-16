State Street Corp Increases Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

State Street Corp increased its position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,845,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,161 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $108,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 29.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,902,000 after purchasing an additional 599,523 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 24,588.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,394,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,002,000 after buying an additional 2,385,078 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,650,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,032,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after acquiring an additional 167,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

NYSE PNM opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. PNM Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. PNM Resources’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

