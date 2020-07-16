State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

State Street Corp raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.32% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $102,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,132,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,789,000 after purchasing an additional 522,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,248,000 after acquiring an additional 382,909 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,625,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,308 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,413,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,212,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,176 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 178,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $2,845,909.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,286.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,357,624. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

