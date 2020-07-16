Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.58

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 33261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.
The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $3,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 693,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.
