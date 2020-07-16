Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.58

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 33261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $204.66 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $3,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 693,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.