State Street Corp Sells 313,040 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,915,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.69% of Valley National Bancorp worth $110,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch acquired 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric P. Edelstein acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,707.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

