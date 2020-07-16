Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at $2,940,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 766.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

