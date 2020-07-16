Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 848,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Beigene were worth $104,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Beigene by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Beigene by 87.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Beigene by 7.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beigene by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene stock opened at $236.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.73.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 3,921 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $784,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 326,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,249,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $992,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,082 shares of company stock valued at $21,002,763 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.