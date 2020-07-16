State Street Corp Purchases 35,582 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,582 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.34% of Stericycle worth $103,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,083,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,719,000 after buying an additional 159,669 shares in the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. now owns 1,600,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 54.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after purchasing an additional 481,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,515,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,304,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,832 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.14. Stericycle Inc has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barrington Research cut shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

